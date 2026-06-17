Five more developers sign Scotland's cladding remediation contract

The group, of which the only named party is Bellway, signed the Scottish government’s developer remediation contract in March.

The government has promised to name the other four developers today.

It means two thirds of developers asked to sign the contract by the government have done so within six months.

Persimmon was the first to agree in December and is now carrying out remediation works at two of the five buildings that are in scope.

Bellway has 18 buildings that could need cladding refurbishment.