Five more developers sign Scotland's cladding remediation contract

Five more major developers have legally committed to fund cladding remediation work on buildings they developed in Scotland.
The group, of which the only named party is Bellway, signed the Scottish government’s developer remediation contract in March.
The government has promised to name the other four developers today.
It means two thirds of developers asked to sign the contract by the government have done so within six months.
Persimmon was the first to agree in December and is now carrying out remediation works at two of the five buildings that are in scope.
Bellway has 18 buildings that could need cladding refurbishment.
Single building assessments (SBAs), which determine whether cladding needs to be fixed, are underway in all but one of them.
Other developers have not yet sent data to the government on how remediation work is progressing, according to statistics for March released by government today.
Scotland’s developer remediation contract is similar to one in England which has been signed by more than 50 developers since early 2023.
The Scottish government initially asked house builders to sign up last October and targeted nine developers with average operating profits of more than £10m.
Developers that sign up are agreeing to pay for cladding checks and work to fix any defects in all medium and high rise blocks they built in the country between 1992 and 2022.
In the social sector, the number of buildings that had government-funded cladding checks was the same in March as it was last September.
Only 16 SBAs have been completed and remediation work is underway in just three despite all the assessments recommending the cladding be fixed.
Ten buildings have also had urgent measures put in place such as waking watches or fire alarms to reduce the risk to residents.
The figures also showed that less than one in ten council-owned buildings with funding for cladding checks had started being assessed as of March.
The government said this could be because the money was only made available in February and March and there are known delays in procuring and starting SBAs.
In contrast the majority of blocks owned by registered social landlords with funding for SBAs, more than 100 buildings in total, had started undergoing checks.
This can explain why as of March almost all the social sector buildings being checked for unsafe cladding were in Glasgow, where social housing is not owned by the council.
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