Five MPs call for fraud investigation and inquiry over EWS1 failures #UKhousing

Mr Kiziak was suspended from the IFE last summer for failing to hold adequate professional indemnity insurance, having “undisclosed prohibitive exclusions”, failing to meet professional competency standards and breaching the ethics code regarding accuracy and diligence, the MPs said.

It highlighted earlier reports that fire assessor Adam Kiziak, owner of Tri Fire Ltd, has been sanctioned by trade body the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE).

The motion is submitted for debate in parliamentary time for which no day has been fixed.

The Liberal Democrat MPs have tabled an early-day motion in the House of Commons, expressing “deep concern over the systemic failures of the EWS1 assessment process”.

The motion also noted that major lenders – including Nationwide, NatWest and HSBC – are now refusing Mr Kiziak’s assessments, “blocking property sales and causing financial distress”.

Mr Kiziak has promised to work with any organisations that have concerns about its work.

It was revealed last month that Nationwide had paused lending on buildings signed off by the fire assessor “without further information”.

Inside Housing also spoke to a leaseholder whose building completed a four-year cladding remediation project last year, who said she is again unable to sell her home because it was signed off as safe by Mr Kiziak.

Highlighting the case of affected residents in Surrey Heath and the “broader national implications of this scandal”, the MPs called on the government to launch an “urgent fraud investigation”.

The MPs also called for ministers to convene an emergency meeting with industry stakeholders to restore confidence in EWS1 assessments and commission an independent inquiry into regulatory failures.

Finally, they urged for “immediate action to protect leaseholders from further injustice”.

The MPs sponsoring the motion are Dr Al Pinkerton, Christine Jardine, Jess Brown-Fuller, Martin Wrigley and Zoe Franklin.

Dr Pinkerton, MP for Surrey Heath, has urged residents to check the details of their safety certificates and get in touch if they have an EWS1 form completed by Mr Kiziak.

Another Lib Dem MP, Will Forster, has submitted a written question to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to ask what steps it is taking to tackle “fraudulent EWS1 forms” and support affected homeowners.