The outcomes of the Housing First scheme have been detailed in a report published by DLUHC. Inside Housing goes through five key takeaways #UKhousing

Five things we learned from the report on Housing First pilots #UKhousing

However, drug and alcohol use remained at similar levels, while most participants were no closer to work than when they entered the scheme.

The report concludes that outcomes after a year of Housing First are “very encouraging”, with a wide range of “statistically significant improvements” in the social connectedness and well-being of participants.

Consultancy ICF surveyed Housing First clients as they entered the scheme, then again six months and 12 months later. A total of 159 participants completed the first two surveys, while 167 clients completed the initial survey and the 12-month follow-up.

Housing First provides immediate housing and open-ended support for rough sleepers. Since 2019, the scheme has been piloted in three locations: Greater Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

High levels of tenancy sustainment

A year after entering Housing First, 92% of participants were living in long-term accommodation. The long-term housing is largely social rented accommodation, and clients reported high satisfaction with the autonomy they had. For example, 94% were satisfied with the control they had about who could come round.

However, only 77% were very satisfied with the amount of choice they originally had about their accommodation.

Inside Housing revealed in December that one in six Manchester Housing First participants reported as sustaining a tenancy have moved home.

The figures were revealed after a Freedom of Information request sent to Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) by Inside Housing found that 38 out of the 238 participants classed as sustaining a tenancy have moved home. This equates to 14.7%, or one in six.

The scheme has run in Greater Manchester since April 2019, with funding from central government and currently holds a 76% tenancy sustainment rate.

GMCA said it considered sustainment of a tenancy to be a tenancy without a period of homelessness or temporary accommodation. It said that people were allowed to move to accommodation that was better suited to their needs and that the first home they moved to does not have to be the last one.

Majority of participants feeling ‘at home’ and listened to

A third of participants (35%) said they were often or always lonely when they entered Housing First, a number which halved to 16% a year later. Meanwhile, the percentage saying they never felt lonely almost doubled over the period from 16% to 27%.

Three-quarters (75%) reported feeling at home where they lived, but only 48% reported interaction with local people. Coming into Housing First, 70% of clients felt they had someone to listen to them, a figure which rose to 81% after a year. This is perhaps linked to the support provided within the scheme.

At 12 months, half (49%) of clients felt safe all the time, with a further fifth (22%) feeling safe most of the time – a substantial improvement on comparative figures before entering the scheme of 11% and 18% respectively.

Before entering Housing First, 70% of clients said they had been a victim of crime in the previous six months. Six months on, 65% said they had not been a victim of crime in the past six months.

However, the report says there was “tentative evidence” that clients were more likely to be victims of crime at the 12-month stage (where 55% said they had not been a victim of crime) than after six months.