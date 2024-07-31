Five-year housing deal for councils could unlock 200,000 social homes, says LGA

The Local Government Association has demanded fixed-term funding agreements it says could unlock 200,000 social homes over the next three decades #UKhousing

It added that this would have follow-on benefits, such as reducing the need for temporary accommodation, housing benefit and homelessness services.

The organisation claimed such a move could boost delivery of social homes by more than a fifth.

The LGA called on ministers to strike five-year local housing deals that combine funding streams into one.

Construction-sector activity would increase, too, boosting tax revenue, the LGA insisted.

Overall, the body claimed consecutive five-year housing deals could create more than £30bn of socio-economic benefits over three decades.

Claire Holland, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said: “Over the last 30 years, growth in the housing stock has stagnated and the number of housing completions is failing to keep up with demand.

“The only way to solve this country’s housing crisis is by giving councils the powers and resources to build more of the genuinely affordable homes our communities desperately need.

“Councils know their areas best and need the autonomy and funding certainty to be able to deliver long-term plans for housebuilding in their local areas.

“Five-year local housing deals are crucial to give local areas the powers to build more affordable, good-quality homes at scale, quickly, where they are needed.”