Asked if a rolling five-year stock condition survey still meets the threshold of up-to-date data on stock quality, she said: “It depends on your starting point and it depends on what you mean by your stock condition survey.”

Ms MacGregor made the comments this morning as she addressed the Social Housing Finance Conference in London.

Stressing the need for better data across the board, she added that the RSH would provide more guidance on its new consumer standards in the summer.

Fiona MacGregor explained that the methodology could no longer be sufficient for landlords that relied on an out-of-date, unsophisticated approach to data-gathering.

She continued: “If your starting point is already quite out of date… and you’re not using other sources of data to feed in to that overall picture: calibrating repairs, requests from tenants, calibrating complaints, looking at whether or not damp and mould in one property is endemic in an estate… If you’re not taking all that information together and relying on a slightly out-of-date, slightly less sophisticated, slightly less proactive approach, it may no longer be enough.

“You’ll see more on that from me in a consultation consumer standards hopefully in the summer.”

An investigation by Inside Housing in August last year found that just under one in three local authorities used surveys on a small proportion of their properties to assume the conditions of the rest.

“If you drive past a small proportion of your homes and then clone them based on archetypes, and that means that you’ve physically not seen and inspected some of them for however long it is, possibly not anymore,” Ms McGregor said.

“There is probably a need for a bit of a rebasing of how well do you know your stock in the round, and then can you move to that rolling survey methodology?”

She also repeated the regulator’s previous message that it is content for providers to attain a V2 grading for financial viability.

The top grade is V1, but as providers increase investment in new homes or existing stock, they often stretch their financial capacity, which results in a second-tier rating.