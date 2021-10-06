Fixing housing market will ‘solve national productivity puzzle’, says Johnson

The prime minister’s keynote speech to close the five-day conference in Manchester contained few policy announcements, with none on housing.

But he told party members: “We will enable more young people everywhere to share the dream of homeownership – the great ambition of the human race – that the left always privately share but publicly disparage.”

Social housing was not mentioned during the 45-minute address.

Mr Johnson invited the conference hall to “go on Google Maps” and see “how much room there is to build the homes that young people need in this country, not on green fields, not just jammed in the South East, but beautiful homes on brownfield sites in places where homes make sense”.

He added: “This government is helping young people to afford a home.

“It’s been a scandal, a rebuke to what we stand for that over the last 20 years, the dream of homeownership has receded.