Fixing housing market will ‘solve national productivity puzzle’, says Johnson

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Fixing the housing market is key to solving the UK’s “national productivity puzzle”, Boris Johnson has told the Conservative Party Conference.
The prime minister’s keynote speech to close the five-day conference in Manchester contained few policy announcements, with none on housing.
But he told party members: “We will enable more young people everywhere to share the dream of homeownership – the great ambition of the human race – that the left always privately share but publicly disparage.”
Social housing was not mentioned during the 45-minute address.
Mr Johnson invited the conference hall to “go on Google Maps” and see “how much room there is to build the homes that young people need in this country, not on green fields, not just jammed in the South East, but beautiful homes on brownfield sites in places where homes make sense”.
He added: “This government is helping young people to afford a home.
“It’s been a scandal, a rebuke to what we stand for that over the last 20 years, the dream of homeownership has receded.
“And yet, under this government, we are turning the tide, and we’ve not only built more homes than any time in the last 30 years, we’re helping young people onto the property ladder with our 95% mortgages, and there is no happiness like taking a set of keys and knowing the place is yours, and you can paint the front door, any colour you like.
“As it happens, I can’t paint my own front door any colour I like – it has to be black – but I certainly don’t have to go very far to work.
“And if you don’t have to go far to work, and your commute isn’t too dreadful, and if the job suits your skills and your wi-fi is fast and reliable, I’ll tell you something else.
“That housing in the right place that’s an affordable price will add massively not just to your general joie de vivre but your productivity.
“And that is how we solve the national productivity puzzle: by fixing the broken housing market, by plugging in the gigabit, by putting in decent, safe bus routes and all the other transport infrastructure, and investing in skills, skills, skills.”
The prime minister also cited “fixing our broken housing market”, along with changes to energy and transport infrastructure, as a means of cutting the cost of living, which will “make this country an even more attractive destination for foreign direct investment”.
Earlier in the speech, he appealed to Southern voters over the government’s still undefined levelling-up agenda, referring to “the constant anxiety that your immemorial view of chalk downland is going to be desecrated by ugly new homes”.
“And that is why levelling up works for the whole country and it is the right and responsible policy, because it helps to take the pressure off parts of the overheating South East, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to those areas that have felt left behind,” he added.
However, he did not explicitly mention planning reforms announced last year, which quickly became controversial and have reportedly been paused by new housing secretary Michael Gove.
Mr Johnson also did not refer to the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit which comes into force for six million people today, which charities have warned could plunge hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.
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