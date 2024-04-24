Flagship submits regeneration plans for 1,100-home scheme in Norfolk

Flagship Group has submitted an outline planning application to regenerate a 1,100-home development in Norfolk #UKhousing

Peter Hawes, chair of Flagship, said: “This is an exciting day for the Abbey, which has been at the heart of the Thetford community since it was built more than 50 years ago.

It said the scheme is designed to bring “meaningful, long-term change and improvements” to the Abbey and increase the supply of much-needed affordable homes. It would take place in phases over 20 years.

The new homes will be built to a higher, more energy-efficient standard, Flagship said.

The project involves building between 320 and 500 additional homes at the Abbey in Thetford, improving and retrofitting some existing homes, as well as replacing others.

“The outline planning application follows five years of talking to the people who have a home on the Abbey.

“Local people have told us that they do want to see improvements for the Abbey and they’ve let us know what things could be better.”

Mr Hawes added that the plans are still at an early stage, while a regeneration project of this size “must be delivered in multiple phases”.

He added: “Each phase of the detailed design will be informed by local people, through further consultation, with separate reserved matters applications submitted at each stage.

“Flagship has never undertaken a project with more engagement and consultation than this, but this is still the beginning.

“We’re going to keep listening and speaking to residents in the weeks, months and years to come.”

The group plans to fund an independent tenants and leaseholders advisor to act as a “resource for the community” as the plans progress.

Mr Hawes said: “This will be someone who will be entirely independent of Flagship and who will be chosen with the community.

“The advisor will act on behalf of all residents, whether you’re a tenant, homeowner, private tenant or landlord.”