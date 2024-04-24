Flagship submits regeneration plans for 1,100-home scheme in Norfolk

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Flagship Group has submitted an outline planning application to regenerate a 1,100-home development in Norfolk.
The project involves building between 320 and 500 additional homes at the Abbey in Thetford, improving and retrofitting some existing homes, as well as replacing others.
The new homes will be built to a higher, more energy-efficient standard, Flagship said.
It said the scheme is designed to bring “meaningful, long-term change and improvements” to the Abbey and increase the supply of much-needed affordable homes. It would take place in phases over 20 years.
Peter Hawes, chair of Flagship, said: “This is an exciting day for the Abbey, which has been at the heart of the Thetford community since it was built more than 50 years ago.
“The outline planning application follows five years of talking to the people who have a home on the Abbey.
“Local people have told us that they do want to see improvements for the Abbey and they’ve let us know what things could be better.”
Mr Hawes added that the plans are still at an early stage, while a regeneration project of this size “must be delivered in multiple phases”.
He added: “Each phase of the detailed design will be informed by local people, through further consultation, with separate reserved matters applications submitted at each stage.
“Flagship has never undertaken a project with more engagement and consultation than this, but this is still the beginning.
“We’re going to keep listening and speaking to residents in the weeks, months and years to come.”
The group plans to fund an independent tenants and leaseholders advisor to act as a “resource for the community” as the plans progress.
Mr Hawes said: “This will be someone who will be entirely independent of Flagship and who will be chosen with the community.
“The advisor will act on behalf of all residents, whether you’re a tenant, homeowner, private tenant or landlord.”
Flagship also launched a new biodiversity plan this week, which aims to “transform the way it manages its outdoor spaces by 2030”.
The landlord, which owns more than 32,000 social rent houses across the East of England and over 1,000 hectares of land, plans to encourage wildlife by installing bird baths and houses, bug hotels and loggeries for stag beetles and other bugs in green spaces.
The use of harmful chemicals for suppressing weeds will be gradually reduced. Grass will be kept short in some areas and allowed to grow long in others, with mowed pathways providing access.
Picnic areas, benches and signage will help create places where people can connect to nature, Flagship said.
The housing association will also research ‘biophilic design’ for new housing, which seeks to connect people with the outdoors through greater use of plants, light and natural materials.
David McQuade, chief executive of Flagship, said the association, which is largest social housing provider in the region, has a responsibility for its tenants’ well-being, as well as the health of the planet.
He said: “This means looking after our environment and tackling big problems like climate change and the loss of our wildlife and plants.
“The alarming pace of the climate and biodiversity crises poses significant risks globally, and closer to home, it threatens the well-being of our tenants and the communities we serve.
“The UK Climate Change Committee warns that as well as an increased risk of flooding, almost all UK homes are at risk of overheating by the end of the century, highlighting the urgency of the situation.”
Mr McQuade added: “We see a moral duty to contribute positively to these global challenges, and we aim to manage our lands responsibly, with a keen focus on enhancing the wellbeing of our tenants.”
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