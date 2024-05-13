Flagship to assess feasibility of solar and battery technology as part of retrofit

Flagship Group will assess the feasibility of using solar and battery technology as part of its retrofit strategy #UKhousing

Flagship will explore whether it can fund the works and spread the savings “equitably” across all social housing residents, even for those properties where installing the technology is not possible.

It has selected Sero, an energy technology firm, to undertake a feasibility study and produce a report to establish the technical and financial viability of the green upgrades.

The large housing association has received £40,000 from the government’s Community Energy Fund, a £10m programme to finance clean-energy projects.

The feasibility study will review Flagship’s housing stock, outline legal and technical considerations such as grid capacity, and assess financial models for funding and payback. The landlord owns 32,000 homes across the East of England.

Residents will opt into the scheme and resident appetite and engagement will also be fed into the report, Sero said.

The government grant comes from Stage 1 of the Community Energy Fund. Upon completion of the feasibility study and a favourable outcome of Stage 1, Flagship and Sero will then apply for Stage 2 funding, which has a maximum funding potential of £100,000.

Garry Knights, strategic asset director at Flagship, said: “Flagship has ambitious plans to retrofit hundreds of homes with better insulation and upgraded heating systems.