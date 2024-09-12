Flammable cladding replaced on one of 5,500 Scottish housing blocks

Flammable cladding has been replaced on just one high-rise housing block out of 5,500 in Scotland, seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire #UKhousing

As of 31 March, the Scottish government had spent £16.9m of the UK grant on its cladding remediation programme. There are a total of 107 entries in the programme, while pilot assessments have been undertaken for 30 buildings.

A Freedom of Information request published on the Scottish government website on 9 September revealed that work on the external wall cladding system had been undertaken on one building, while remediation had begun on a further four buildings.

Just one building in Scotland has had its cladding replaced under a £97.1m UK government grant awarded four years ago, of which four-fifths remain unspent.

According to surveyors Diamond & Company, the nine-storey Aurora Apartments in Aberdeen is the only building to have been stripped of its dangerous cladding under the government scheme. The work was completed in July.

Meanwhile, separate research from the surveyors found that that there are currently 5,500 Scottish blocks with flammable cladding. These buildings are all taller than 11 metres and include both social and privately owned homes.

Assuming most of these flats are occupied by one person, the researchers said that around 25,000 people could still be living in tall buildings with flammable cladding, seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Some of the buildings with dangerous cladding are in well-known Scottish developments such as Glasgow Harbour and Edinburgh Western Harbour, the surveyors added.

There are around nine types of combustible cladding that have been used across the UK over the past 25 years, including ‘honeycomb’ panels coated in acrylic render which melt at low temperatures and aluminium composite material, which was used on Grenfell Tower.

Diamond & Company added that the bill for removing and replacing flammable cladding with safe materials in Scotland is eventually expected to reach £7.5bn.

Phil Diamond, managing director of Diamond & Company, said that seven years on from the Grenfell Tower fire, “little has changed”.

He said: “There is now an urgent need for government in Scotland and at UK level, along with the building industry to work in partnership to make our high-rise buildings safe.”