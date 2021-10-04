Flexibility is the key to the future for housing providers

Adapting to a changing world

Even before the pandemic, we knew that customer expectations were changing, however COVID-19 has now accelerated this. The period of risk to health, economic uncertainty and isolation has changed customer behaviour – in some cases forever.

The pandemic has impacted how we communicate, travel, work, shop and access services. One part of this that is particularly relevant to us is that while people have been forced to stay at home, it’s accelerated their use of digital services and they expect these to be quick, convenient and easy to use.

Over the past decade, we’ve successfully evolved with the changing world around us to adapt how we deliver our services, including the transition of our core services online.

However, the world moves on and customers’ needs and expectations change. That’s why if we’re to continue on our quest to be one of the best service providers in the UK, we need to evolve the way we do things. One way we’re addressing this is through our Rewire transformation programme. This spans the whole business and is looking at how we’re structured and work together, as well as reviewing our data and systems so that we have one version of the truth (eg one repairs platform where we all have the same view of the repairs journey). The programme is essentially rewiring what we do, so that we can deliver an even better experience for customers and make our employees’ jobs easier. There will also be a relentless drive for greater efficiency as part of Rewire – so that we can free up resources to invest in things that matter most. The first stage of the programme will be looking at our assets, repairs and lettings experiences.

Rewire goes hand-in-hand with our customer service programme Stellar, which is designed to provide everyone with a set of skills and mindsets that will enable us to work together to deliver a consistently excellent service, whatever the channel and whoever the customer. Every single person from across the organisation is going through the programme and it places just as much emphasis on internal customer service as external.

We’ve already adapted how we work with the recent launch of the next evolution of our flexible working programme Your Work, Your Way. Your Work, Your Way provides people with choice and flexibility around how, when and where they work to enable them to be the best version of themselves, get the best out of their lives and do the best for our customers. The flexibility in the programme doesn’t just mean we can help enhance employees’ lives, but it also importantly means we can provide more flexible services for customers too, with the potential to expand our operating days and hours.

Additionally, for obvious reasons, home has gained increasing importance over the past 18 months, with us spending more time there than ever with homeworking and changes in the way we live. Therefore, it’s never been more important that we’re able to provide people with a sanctuary: safe, warm and green homes that people can feel proud of.

A fresh perspective

It feels like perfect timing, that in the same month we turn 21, we also welcomed a new chair of our board, Simon Devonshire. Our previous chair, John Newbury, completed a very successful nine-year term after making a substantial impact on our business.

Now it’s time for our next evolution. I know Simon will play a pivotal role in helping to shape what the future looks like for us. When we went out to recruit for a new chair, it was important that we brought someone on board with diverse experience, who could provide a fresh perspective and bring thinking in from outside the sector. We’ve certainly achieved that with Simon who has had both an extensive corporate career and is a serial entrepreneur. This includes previously running O2 Business, serving as entrepreneur in residence for the UK government and co-founding One Water which has donated more than £20m to providing clean water in Africa. I’m excited to work together with Simon to continually push boundaries and move into our new era as an organisation.

With all of these things at play, we’re on the cusp of our next evolution. In some ways as we turn 21, it feels like we’ve only just begun.

David Done, chief executive, RHP