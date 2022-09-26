Floating loan rates for landlords to hit highest levels in more than a decade, experts warn

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The predicted rise in interest rates in the first half of next year is likely to push up the amount payable on floating loan rates for landlords to levels not seen since 2009.
Speaking to Inside Housing, a number of finance professionals have revealed how the Bank of England’s decision last week to raise the UK interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% could have an adverse effect on interest cover covenants.
One consultant explained how it will also have a negative impact on the housing market, especially for first-time buyers and those who opted for shared ownership first tranche and staircasing sales.
Patrick Hawkins, director at Savills Financial Consultants, said that the rate rise is broadly in line with what the markets were expecting, but that the sector needs to consider the fact that the Bank of England is set to increase the rate further before it peaks in the middle of next year.
He said: “The interest rate markets have a bank rate of 4.8% priced in for May 2023, at which point rate rises are predicted to peak. This will take the rate payable on housing associations’ floating rate loans to levels not seen since 2009.”
He added: “This is assuming a loan margin of 1.5%, the all-in rate would be 6.30%, which will be higher than most current business plan assumptions for 2023-24. It is possible that interest cover covenants will come under pressure – as if they weren’t already.”
Mr Hawkins said that the core banks which lend to the sector can be relied on to be pragmatic and supportive but that it is no secret that a few lenders are winding down their loan books and could be less accommodating.
He added: “The investment community has been struggling with the spectre of recession, on the one hand, and rising inflation, and therefore interest rates, on the other.
“These factors have been pulling gilt yields in opposite directions – up and down, but mostly up – over the past few months.
“It is this heightened volatility that has contributed to the challenging corporate bond market conditions we have seen in 2022. Investor demand for housing association paper is healthy but new issuance has been very difficult, if not impossible at times. And we won’t be out of the woods for a long while yet, and certainly not whilst the war in Ukraine continues.”
Inside Housing revealed in July how the cost of raising debt for associations had risen sharply this year as financial markets price in the cost of inflation and the fall-out from the war in Ukraine.
However, Mr Hawkins said that inevitably, the impact of the rent cap is still going to be a far bigger issue next year.
Patrick Symington, chief executive of MORhomes, told Inside Housing that 30-year gilts have now gone up around 3% since this time last year.
He said: “The impact should be mitigated as around 80% of borrowing in the sector is fixed. Also, high interest rates are the flip side of high inflation, which can benefit business plans. However, the big issue is still balancing the rent cap with cost inflation.
“All associations have been updating business plans and any increase will be built into long-term rates. The 30-year rate is at 3.77% today, so in the short term HAs should not really get caught up by the base rate, it’s the long-term gilt rate they need to look out for.”
Mr Symington said that his organisation has noticed a trend of borrower interest in smaller amounts just to tide them over because of the market uncertainty, and that this could make it more difficult for landlords to issue their own large bonds, and mean they instead opt to go with aggregators or private placements.
The interest rate rise is not only going to impact the ability of landlords to service their debts – it will also impact new home buyers and those tied into shared ownership and staircasing products.
When the government announced its preferred option for a 5% rent cap at the end of last month, Inside Housing learned that shared ownership rents – which can rise at the Retail Price Index of inflation plus 0.5% – will not be included in the cap.
Lee Gibson, senior director at Newbridge Advisors, said: “The interest rate change has the potential to adversely impact the housing market, particularly first-time buyers and by extension shared ownership first tranche and staircasing sales.
“Buyers seeking new mortgages will be paying literally hundreds of pounds a month more in interest than 12 months ago, which has to impact affordability. Couple this with general inflation and I suspect we will see a dip in house prices.
“The impact on associations will be those open market sales properties and shared ownership homes which could see a reduction in prices adversely impacting returns.”
Henrietta Podd, director at Chatham Financial, said: "With two meetings left, this would suggest two increases of 0.75% by the end of the year which would be a very sharp rise reflecting the fact that the BoE is now behind the curve in the fight against inflation.
"This means that the rates have to rise more sharply, potentially higher than expected and will stay higher longer with a consequent deeper and longer recession. The real worry is if we continue to see sterling slide."
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