Floating loan rates for landlords to hit highest levels in more than a decade, experts warn

The predicted rise in interest rates in the first half of next year is likely to push up the amount payable on floating loan rates for landlords to levels not seen since 2009 #UKhousing

Patrick Hawkins, director at Savills Financial Consultants, said that the rate rise is broadly in line with what the markets were expecting, but that the sector needs to consider the fact that the Bank of England is set to increase the rate further before it peaks in the middle of next year.

One consultant explained how it will also have a negative impact on the housing market, especially for first-time buyers and those who opted for shared ownership first tranche and staircasing sales.

Speaking to Inside Housing, a number of finance professionals have revealed how the Bank of England’s decision last week to raise the UK interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% could have an adverse effect on interest cover covenants.

He said: “The interest rate markets have a bank rate of 4.8% priced in for May 2023, at which point rate rises are predicted to peak. This will take the rate payable on housing associations’ floating rate loans to levels not seen since 2009.”

He added: “This is assuming a loan margin of 1.5%, the all-in rate would be 6.30%, which will be higher than most current business plan assumptions for 2023-24. It is possible that interest cover covenants will come under pressure – as if they weren’t already.”

Mr Hawkins said that the core banks which lend to the sector can be relied on to be pragmatic and supportive but that it is no secret that a few lenders are winding down their loan books and could be less accommodating.

He added: “The investment community has been struggling with the spectre of recession, on the one hand, and rising inflation, and therefore interest rates, on the other.

“These factors have been pulling gilt yields in opposite directions – up and down, but mostly up – over the past few months.

“It is this heightened volatility that has contributed to the challenging corporate bond market conditions we have seen in 2022. Investor demand for housing association paper is healthy but new issuance has been very difficult, if not impossible at times. And we won’t be out of the woods for a long while yet, and certainly not whilst the war in Ukraine continues.”

Inside Housing revealed in July how the cost of raising debt for associations had risen sharply this year as financial markets price in the cost of inflation and the fall-out from the war in Ukraine.

However, Mr Hawkins said that inevitably, the impact of the rent cap is still going to be a far bigger issue next year.