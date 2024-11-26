Flood-affected Welsh landlords working with tenants hit by Storm Bert

Alongside the Midlands and the South West of England, South Wales was one of the areas worst affected by the storm, with 100mm of rain falling in places and two severe flood warnings, detailing risk to life, issued by National Resources Wales (NRW).

Both of these warnings had been lifted by Monday afternoon, but many properties have been left damaged by floodwater, including homes managed by the 10,000-home landlord Trivallis in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The Pontypridd-based provider said it has “several properties” affected after the River Taff burst its banks on Sunday, flooding homes and businesses.