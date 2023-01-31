Focusing on whether we should use ‘unhoused’ in place of ‘homeless’ could distract from the actual problem

Have you ever used the word ‘unhoused’? The term has gained considerable traction as an alternative to ‘homeless’ in the US and is now starting to creep into UK discussions too, including in this very magazine.

Proponents argue that homeless has become a stigmatised term, and that referring to people as ‘unhoused’ puts the focus on a current situation, rather than a type of person.

It’s certainly the case that using homeless as a noun (‘the homeless’) can suggest a fixed group of people with entrenched issues. And it wouldn’t be the first time that factually accurate words have fallen out of favour because of the stigma that they carry, for example we don’t generally speak about ‘tramps’ or ‘vagrants’ anymore.

On the flip side, some fear that the term unhoused is an effort to ‘sanitise’ the experience of homelessness – it’s less emotive and has a more technocratic feel. The stigmatising associations of the word homelessness also prompt awareness that being homeless can mean lot more than lacking a house.

Discussing the issue on Twitter, one formerly homeless woman argued: “Living in a hostel was no joke and telling me I was ‘unhoused’ would have rubbed salt into the wound. Tell it like it is, if someone has no home to give them support, stability and a nurturing environment – they are homeless.”