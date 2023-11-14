Community Housing Cymru (CHC), which represents housing associations in Wales, said the soaring cost of food was behind the demand, and called on the UK government to make sure welfare support is sufficient to pay for basic necessities.

The group said people being unable to afford basic essentials was “just unacceptable”.

CHC referred to figures from the Trussell Trust charity published last week, which showed 88,518 emergency food parcels were handed out by its food banks in Wales between April and September this year. This represented a 15% year-on-year rise.

The charity also provided a record 32,149 food parcels to children in the period.