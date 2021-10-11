Football brought racism home – why Black History Month is so important

Racism hasn’t gone away and although Euro 2020 gave us an insight into just how alive it is in the world of sport and celebrity, there are also examples of its impact in 2021 in all aspects of society. Thankfully, the outpouring of support for the three young lions in the days and weeks following gave an indication of the type of inclusive and equal society people want to live in. It gave many non-Black people an opportunity to understand exactly who these players were and see their life experiences through a different lens – their lens.

Discussions on race and race equality shouldn’t been seen as political or unnecessary but as opportunities to learn and understand, to share thoughts and ideas and to reach out to people we may have thought we didn’t have much in common with.

And it’s in that spirit that we plan to celebrate Black History Month at Sovereign. During this month, we’ll be sharing resources with our colleagues and inviting them to attend events aimed at recognising the achievements of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people across the world. We’ll be asking them to join in with cooking competitions organised by our Caribbean, African and Asian Network (CAAN) and inviting them to join in and learn more about the network and work with Sovereign on diversity and inclusion.

Most importantly, at Sovereign, we’ll be using the next four weeks to remind everyone that celebrating Black History Month is not only still relevant in 2021, it’s relevant to us all. Again, quoting Leslie Martin, “It’s necessary now more than ever.”

Please do take the chance to join in where you can.

Jerome Williams, equality, diversity and inclusion lead, Sovereign