For-profit and European investor buy three affordable housing projects worth £20m

Oak Housing and Patron Capital have invested in three affordable and key worker housing projects since they formed a joint venture in 2021.

Patron Capital told Inside Housing the partnership was continuing to target new projects.

The joint venture was announced three years ago with the aim of acquiring £100m of assets. At the time, the partners said they were focusing on affordable housing in London boroughs.

The idea was to buy and convert suitable properties for the provision of general needs homelessness, temporary housing, Section 106, key worker and shared ownership homes.