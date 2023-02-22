For-profit backed by institutional investment giant gets top grades after first regulatory assessment

For-profit gets top grades from regulator after first IDA #UKHousing

“The provider has an adequately funded business plan, sufficient security in place, and is forecast to continue to meet its financial covenants under a wide range of adverse scenarios,” it said.

In the judgement, the regulator said LGAH’s “financial plans are consistent with, and support, its financial strategy”, based on evidence gained from the IDA.

The for-profit provider, which was launched by investment giant L&G in 2018, let its first properties in late 2019.

The regulator graded L&G Affordable Homes (LGAH) V1 for viability and G1 for governance after getting assurance it complies with both elements of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

According to the judgement, LGAH is protected from some financial risks “through its intergroup arrangements”, meaning it purchases properties at a fixed cost based on an independent valuation and benefits from protections that cap losses from void properties.

The for-profit also gets a significant amount of its funding by way of equity investment from L&G, rather than borrowing.

“The capital structure of LGAH, with a significant proportion of its funding provided by way of equity investment from its parent rather than debt finance, provides assurance that it can maintain its financial viability without putting social housing assets at undue risk,” the RSH said.

It said LGAH monitored, reported on and complied with its loan covenants.

According to the judgement, the RSH has assurance that LGAH’s governance arrangements enable it to “adequately control the organisation and to continue to meet its objectives”.

“LGAH is a subsidiary organisation within a group of companies.

“Its governance framework establishes clear roles and responsibilities for its board and contains appropriate probity arrangements.

“LGAH can demonstrate that it has taken steps to ensure that the arrangements it has entered into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties,” it said.

Ben Denton, chief executive of LGAH, said: “We are pleased with the Regulator of Social Housing’s rating of LGAH.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the sector to address current and future societal challenges - growing the choice, quality and sustainability of affordable housing.”