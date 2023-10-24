For-profit bolsters board with former Crest Nicholson executive

The provider, which is currently non-compliant with the English regulator’s standards, has taken on Tom Nicholson as a non-executive director.

A Heylo spokesperson told Inside Housing that he had been appointed after a “competitive and openly advertised process”.

Mr Nicholson left Crest Nicholson abruptly in May last year after three years at the FTSE 250 firm.

Prior to that, he had spent the majority of his career at Linden Homes, part of construction giant Galliford Try.

For the past eight months, Mr Nicholson has been working as a consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile.