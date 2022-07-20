For-profit enters into 358-home partnership with Taylor Wimpey

Sage Homes has signed a deal to deliver 358 homes in partnership with one of the country’s largest house builders #UKhousing

It is part of a wider 750-home scheme being delivered by Taylor Wimpey alongside Waltham Forest Council.

A total of 358 affordable homes will be delivered by the partnership between Sage and Taylor Wimpey, including 272 shared ownership and 86 affordable rent homes.

The Blackstone-backed housing provider will deliver its largest affordable housing scheme to date as part of the Coronation Square regeneration project in Leyton, east London.

Sage will be the landlord for the 86 affordable rent homes, which will be let to people on the council’s housing waiting list.

The shared ownership homes will have the same specification as the private homes, both of which will be sold by Taylor Wimpey.

Work has already begun on the affordable homes – a mix of one to four-bedroom apartments across 12 blocks – with the first of these expected to be completed next year. Work is also under way on the private homes.

In addition to the housing, the development will include a new public square, cafes, shops and restaurants, as well as a new sport and leisure centre, an early years nursery and an NHS medical hub.

All of the homes will have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B.