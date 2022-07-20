For-profit enters into 358-home partnership with Taylor Wimpey

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Sage Homes has signed a deal to deliver 358 homes in partnership with one of the country’s largest house builders.
The Blackstone-backed housing provider will deliver its largest affordable housing scheme to date as part of the Coronation Square regeneration project in Leyton, east London.
A total of 358 affordable homes will be delivered by the partnership between Sage and Taylor Wimpey, including 272 shared ownership and 86 affordable rent homes.
It is part of a wider 750-home scheme being delivered by Taylor Wimpey alongside Waltham Forest Council.
Sage will be the landlord for the 86 affordable rent homes, which will be let to people on the council’s housing waiting list.
The shared ownership homes will have the same specification as the private homes, both of which will be sold by Taylor Wimpey.
Work has already begun on the affordable homes – a mix of one to four-bedroom apartments across 12 blocks – with the first of these expected to be completed next year. Work is also under way on the private homes.
In addition to the housing, the development will include a new public square, cafes, shops and restaurants, as well as a new sport and leisure centre, an early years nursery and an NHS medical hub.
All of the homes will have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B.
David Pelle, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We have worked closely with the London Borough of Waltham Forest to ensure that Coronation Square delivers a range of homes that are accessible to local people. This deal is an exciting one for us and we are pleased to have signed a partnership with Sage Homes to deliver a large number of much-needed affordable homes in Leyton.”
Mark Sater, chief executive of Sage, said: “This is our largest single affordable housing scheme to date and represents an important milestone in our ambitious journey to deliver 30,000 new affordable homes by the end of the decade.
“This deal underlines Sage Homes’ continuing strong investment and growth in 2022, and we plan to deliver more projects of this scale with partners that share our commitment to high-quality homes.”
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