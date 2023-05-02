For-profit housing providers to own 113,000 homes within five years

Savills Housing Consultancy has today published a report into the growth of ‘for-profit’ providers which shows that the sub-sector has grown from just 18 organisations owning 187 homes in 2013, to 69 owning 28,164 today.

The consultancy surveyed for-profit providers about their growth plans for the report, predicting that the sector will grow by 9,300 homes by the end of 2023 and reach a total of 113,000 homes by 2028, with 100 providers in the field.

The growth has accelerated in recent years, and has more than doubled since March 2021, driven by a 131% increase in the number of general needs rented homes owned.