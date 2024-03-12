For-profit partnerships offer a path through current housing challenges

While housing associations continue to face financial pressure, partnership models will be key to maintaining new housing supply, write @Savills directors Helen Collins and Melissa Madjitey #UKhousing

Yet as housing starts tumble, buyers for Section 106 become scarce and as investment in existing affordable homes take precedent over new supply, it is crucial that these partnerships increase in scope and scale. So, what are the opportunities being explored?

We have been working with landlords on a wide variety of business planning options to respond to these ongoing challenges. One important area is partnerships. Partnerships between housing associations, developers and local authorities are well established. In recent years, for-profit housing providers (FPRPs) have entered the market bringing new partnership opportunities as they seek to build their portfolios of affordable homes.

Housing providers face some of the toughest trading conditions of any time in the past two decades. For proof, look no further than the Regulator of Social Housing’s recent annual value for money report , which showed that average spend per social home is up 14% and interest cover (the amount of cash landlords generate relative to their interest payments) is at its lowest level since 2010.

Housing associations continue to use stock rationalisation to release capital for investment. In the past two years, Savills has acted on 15 individual portfolios comprising more than 7,500 homes that have delivered financial receipts in the region of £750m for our clients. Portfolios of good-quality, mixed-tenure homes continue to attract strong demand and pricing. Buyers will use precious capital to acquire proven, income-producing homes.

The market for rented/mixed-tenure stock continues to be dominated by housing associations. However, FPRPs’ interest and capital availability is growing. Around five FPRPs are active in the tenanted transactions market at present – more are needed and we are confident the FPRP buyer pool will continue to grow. Our pipeline of FPRP registrations remains strong and as referenced in our private capital and affordable housing research in 2023, we predict that FPRPs will grow to have around 113,000 homes by 2028.

“As housing starts tumble, buyers for Section 106 become scarce and as investment in existing affordable homes take precedent over new supply, it is crucial that these partnerships increase in scope and scale”

FPRPs are the key buyers of shared ownership homes. A number of them will acquire mixed tenure. Some longer-established FPRPs are now seeking to trade their homes and we are aware of around five to 10 FPRP disposals – both mixed-tenure and shared ownership sales. This creates opportunities for housing associations to acquire new, stabilised stock in bulk.

There is also growing evidence of stock-retaining local authorities with financial headroom seeking to acquire tenanted stock in their locality.

Portfolios vary, but demand remains strongest for core stock – purpose built, scheme-based homes constructed post-1990. We are seeing some trading of newer properties by housing providers, as part of a strategy to sell new stock to maintain balance sheet capacity for new supply.

While the scale of portfolios of predominantly rented properties has increased to 500 to 1,000 homes, there is a place for smaller lot sizes of 200 to 500 homes to encourage more competitive pricing and respond to capital availability. There is also an increase in the number of single-tenure portfolios, including shared ownership and retirement living. Sales remain driven by geographic, tenure rationalisation, service simplification and post-merger disposals, as well as the requirement to secure capital for wider investment activities.