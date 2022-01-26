For-profit provider increases housing delivery target to 30,000 homes

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For-profit housing provider Sage Housing has increased its housing delivery target to 30,000 homes by 2030.
The target from the Blackstone-owned affordable housing provider represents an increase of 10,000 affordable homes compared to its previous commitment.
Sage said the move follows two years of “record-breaking delivery”, with investors so far having committed more than £3.6bn to its development pipeline.
The company claimed to be the largest provider of new affordable housing in 2020-21 after delivering 3,400 homes.
Since its launch five years ago, Sage has delivered more than 7,200 homes, which include social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership, across 123 local authorities.
It was recently named a strategic partner of Homes England and has agreed to deliver 1,750 homes over the next five years in exchange for £73.5m in grant funding.
It emerged in August that Sage was eyeing up development partnerships with councils and housing associations, in part due to the “uncertainty” around Section 106.
In November, housing association Optivo announced it had entered into a £106.5m partnership with Sage, which will see the latter fund 420 new homes from Optivo’s development pipeline.
In December it signed a deal with Vistry Partnerships that will see it own almost 100 homes on a development in the East Midlands.
Mark Sater, chief executive of Sage, said: “2021 was a milestone year for Sage as we became the largest provider of newly built affordable homes in England.
“While much of the housing sector has slowed delivery in the face of challenges such as COVID, environmental retrofit and remediation, Sage is proud to have continued to grow and deliver critical new homes.”
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