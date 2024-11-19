For-profit provider recruits new stock acquisition boss from Hyde

LGAH said Ms Raynsford’s appointment will support the provider’s focus on building longer partnerships with housing providers, where there is scope to undertake “repeat transactions at scale” and deliver more affordable housing.

She will lead the provider’s work in buying existing occupied affordable homes, retrofitting acquired stock and development of large-scale partnerships with registered providers of affordable housing.

Buying and retrofitting existing homes allows partner providers to reinvest capital into more housing in areas of acute need, the for-profit explained.

Ms Raynsford has over 20 years’ experience in the housing sector. At Hyde, she led the establishment of the association’s investment function and spearheaded its delivery of affordable housing in partnerships with institutional capital.

Her prior experience also includes a senior client-facing role at JLL and development positions at other housing associations, including L&Q.

Ms Raynsford said: “I am pleased to have joined LGAH at a pivotal point for the business and look forward to helping deliver its next phase of growth through the acquisition of large tenanted portfolios and partnerships with the sector, while placing sustainability at the heart of our approach.”