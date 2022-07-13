For-profit provider registered by large London-based housing association

According to information published monthly by the regulator, Hyde Group has registered a for-profit named Halesworth Limited.

The 55,000-home housing association told Inside Housing that it has set up the new organisation so it “can work with ethical investment partners to provide more affordable homes than we could deliver on our own”.

Hyde first announced plans to submit an application to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for the creation of a for-profit social housing provider in June 2020.