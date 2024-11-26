For-profit provider reports £15m loss despite rising revenue

The shared ownership specialist, which is owned by asset manager Gresham House, had made a £5.2m profit the year before.

ReSI Homes increased its revenue in the year to the end of March 2024 to £13.6m, up 37% from £9.9m in 2022-23. However, it took a £19.9m loss from revaluation of investment properties, compared to the previous year when it posted a £2.7m gain.

The for-profit, which launched in 2021, had 962 occupied homes at the end of March 2024, up from 785 the previous year.