For-profit provider under investigation by the English regulator

In a statement release this morning, the English regulator said it is investigating a matter that may impact Heylo’s compliance with the governance element of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

Once the investigation is completed, the RSH will publish the outcome in a regulatory judgement.

With 7,000 properties, Heylo claims to be the UK’s largest private investor in shared ownership housing.

In response to being placed on the regulator’s gradings under review list, a Heylo spokesperson said that it is the first for-profit provider to go through an in-depth assessment.