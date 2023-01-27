For-profit providers still undecided on level of rent for shared owners

Following a request from Inside Housing, several for-profit landlords said that a “formal decision” has still not been made on the level of cap, with one provider seeking legal advice on “the legality of deviating from the lease terms”.

Shared owners are facing housing costs that could be financially crippling, with the rental element of their homes not being covered by the government rent cap. Instead, most shared ownership deals see their rents increase by Retail Price Index (RPI) plus 0.5% every year.

The RPI figure from the prior September is used, which was 12.6% in 2022. This means shared owners face a rise of 13.1% in April if the landlord does not voluntarily cap it, with many also seeing increased service charges due to inflation and interest rates causing their mortgage repayments to rise.

An uncapped rent rise for a shared owner with 25% of an average three-bedroom house could be as much as an additional £70 per month.

Most traditional housing associations will cap the rises at 7% – in line with the government limit on social rent rises – the National Housing Federation (NHF) announced last year.

Inside Housing asked more than 10 registered for-profits, which are not NHF members, whether they had made a commitment on the rent settlement for 2023-24.

Heylo Housing, which was deemed non-compliant with the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) standards in December, told Inside Housing that it currently owns 6,949 homes, and has just over 3,000 shared ownership properties in its development pipeline. The landlord also confirmed that no decision had been taken on the rent cap.