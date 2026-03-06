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For-profit provider Sage Homes has completed what is believed to be the sector’s “largest ever refinancing” through a new commercial mortgage-backed securitisation (CMBS).
This is the fourth CMBS transaction by Sage since it placed a £220m CMBS bond in 2020.
Since then, the Blackstone and Regis-backed provider has placed two further deals of this kind, totalling £583m before this new transaction.
Sage said the £546.5m CMBS’s rated notes are priced at a weighted average of 142 basis points over SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average), and the tenor is five years with two one-year extensions. The split between new and existing funding was not disclosed.
The for-profit, which is aiming to reach 30,000 new affordable homes by 2030, said the refinancing will boost its delivery of homes.
John Goodey, chief financial officer at Sage Homes, said all four CMBS deals have “brought multiple new debt investors to the affordable housing sector”.
“This is not only good news for Sage, but for the sector as a whole,” he said.
Mr Goodey continued: “This refinancing will enable Sage to do what it does best: invest in delivering more high-quality, energy-efficient, affordable new homes and turn them into established, stable portfolios, providing a great place to live for those on local authority waiting lists.”
Since Sage was set up in 2017, it has delivered more than 21,000 new affordable homes and has a further 2,500 in its pipeline.
The for-profit, which operates five registered providers, said this makes it England’s largest provider of affordable new homes for the past five years.
Inside Housing interviewed Sage Homes’ new chief executive Elizabeth Froude last year, just before she stepped down from her role as chief executive of Platform.
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