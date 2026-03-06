This is the fourth CMBS transaction by Sage since it placed a £220m CMBS bond in 2020.

Since then, the Blackstone and Regis-backed provider has placed two further deals of this kind, totalling £583m before this new transaction.

Sage said the £546.5m CMBS’s rated notes are priced at a weighted average of 142 basis points over SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average), and the tenor is five years with two one-year extensions. The split between new and existing funding was not disclosed.