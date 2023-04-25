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The owner of a for-profit housing association has denied that acquiring £3m worth of property from a company linked to its directors “inappropriately advances” any third-party interests.
Westcombe Group, a London-based developer of luxury housing, told Inside Housing that the related transactions were entered into in such a way that could not be deemed inappropriate by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
Westcombe set up Dholak Partnership Homes in December 2019.
At the time, the landlord’s list of directors included Vraj Pankhania, founder of Westcombe, as well as Kamal Pankhania, managing director and chief executive, and Sunil Pankhania, operations director.
Earlier this year, it submitted its first set of full accounts after previously being exempt in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
For the year end 31 January 2022, its accounts showed that Dholak acquired three leasehold units worth £585,000 from a company called Squire Estates Ltd. This is in addition to the 15 leasehold units acquired from the same company in 2021 worth nearly £2.9m.
Squire Estates is owned by Westcombe and Dholak directors Kamal and Sunil Pankhania. The nature of the business is described as a developer and “buyer and seller of own real estate”.
It was also exempt from submitting any accounts between 2021 and 2018.
In addition to the related multimillion-pound acquisitions, Dholak incurred management charges of more than £12,000 “payable to one of the director’s management business”. At the year end, a balance of nearly £20,000 was due to this partnership.
There is nothing to suggest either director or any of the companies involved have done anything wrong, but Inside Housing asked the landlord how these related party transactions are compatible with the RSH’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
Section 2.6 of the standard sets out the regulator’s requirement that registered providers should not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties.
It stated: “Registered providers shall ensure that any arrangements they enter into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties, or are arrangements which the regulator could reasonably assume were for such purposes.”
In a response from its solicitor, Westcombe said: “By way of background, Dholak Partnership Homes Limited owns the long leasehold interest in 18 units constructed by an associated company Squire Estates Limited. All 18 units are let to key workers employed by the NHS at rentals which are less than the market rent.
“The units are all managed by Westway Housing Association, who have commented these units are the highest standard of any of the hundreds of affordable/key worker units that they own, occupy or manage.
“Any arrangement which is entered into with any of our group companies is entered into primarily for what is perceived to be for the benefit of the company not vice versa. See for example the beneficial terms given to the company in the loan agreements from the parent company referred to under Item 12 on P16 of the filed accounts.”
Item 12 in the accounts showed two loans worth £411,700 and £165,260 respectively from parent company Axis House Heathrow Ltd for terms of 25 and 45 years with interest at 2% per annum.
Westcombe added: “The company and its directors comply with all statutory and regulatory obligations and no arrangement that it has entered into has inappropriately advanced the interest of any third-party, nor has it entered into any arrangement which the regulator could reasonably assume would inappropriately advance the interests of any third party.”
Elsewhere in Dholak’s accounts, the landlord recorded an EBITA MRI ratio of negative 83% and overall operating margin of negative 101%.
Its deficit for the financial year was just over £116,000.
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