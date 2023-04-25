Westcombe Group, a London-based developer of luxury housing, told Inside Housing that the related transactions were entered into in such a way that could not be deemed inappropriate by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Westcombe set up Dholak Partnership Homes in December 2019.

At the time, the landlord’s list of directors included Vraj Pankhania, founder of Westcombe, as well as Kamal Pankhania, managing director and chief executive, and Sunil Pankhania, operations director.

Earlier this year, it submitted its first set of full accounts after previously being exempt in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For the year end 31 January 2022, its accounts showed that Dholak acquired three leasehold units worth £585,000 from a company called Squire Estates Ltd. This is in addition to the 15 leasehold units acquired from the same company in 2021 worth nearly £2.9m.

Squire Estates is owned by Westcombe and Dholak directors Kamal and Sunil Pankhania. The nature of the business is described as a developer and “buyer and seller of own real estate”.

It was also exempt from submitting any accounts between 2021 and 2018.