For-profit signs 96-home deal with Vistry Partnerships

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A major for-profit housing association has signed a deal with Vistry Partnerships that will see it own almost 100 homes on a development in the East Midlands.
Sage Housing will own 96 affordable homes on the 153-home redevelopment of a disused area of the Walton Hospital site in Chesterfield, which is being developed by a partnership between Vistry Partnerships and SME Modus Partnerships.
Modus, which is being brought in as part of Vistry and Home England’s drive to support small-scale developers, will develop 32 affordable rental homes and 18 shared ownership properties, all of which will be owned by Sage.
Vistry Partnerships will develop a further 46 affordable homes, also to be owned by Sage, alongside homes for sale on the open market.
Work is already underway on site, with Vistry having secured planning permission and completed a deal with Homes England earlier this year. The development is expected to complete in 2024.
Since the Blackstone-backed for-profit launched in 2018, Sage has grown rapidly and said it is currently on track to deliver 5,000 new affordable homes this year.
Sage was recently named a strategic partner of Homes England and has agreed to deliver 1,750 over the next five years in exchange for £73.5m in grant funding.
The for-profit also recently announced a £106.5m partnership with Optivo that will see Sage forward fund 420 homes from the latter’s development pipeline.
Vistry Partnerships was formed last year after Bovis Homes bought Galliford Try’s Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry Partnerships, said: “This deal adds to our existing portfolio of 1,118 homes we are currently delivering in partnership with Sage across the UK. Including this project, we will have £260m worth of work in progress, but most importantly we are working with valued partners to unlock quality housing using modern methods of construction, while creating jobs, communities and places people can be proud of.”
Mark Sater, chief executive of Sage Housing, said: “Sage is proud to be expanding its work with Vistry Partnerships to deliver sustainably built homes in Chesterfield. We are committed to delivering high-quality affordable homes to those most in need and excited that the new homes at Walton Hospital will be built by Modus using sustainably sourced materials and modern methods of construction.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories