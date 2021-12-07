For-profit signs 96-home deal with Vistry Partnerships

Sage Housing will own 96 affordable homes on the 153-home redevelopment of a disused area of the Walton Hospital site in Chesterfield, which is being developed by a partnership between Vistry Partnerships and SME Modus Partnerships.

Modus, which is being brought in as part of Vistry and Home England’s drive to support small-scale developers, will develop 32 affordable rental homes and 18 shared ownership properties, all of which will be owned by Sage.

Vistry Partnerships will develop a further 46 affordable homes, also to be owned by Sage, alongside homes for sale on the open market.

Work is already underway on site, with Vistry having secured planning permission and completed a deal with Homes England earlier this year. The development is expected to complete in 2024.