For-profit social housing providers increase stock by over 50% in 12 months

The figures, which include details on social housing rent and stock in the year up to March 2022, revealed that 64 for-profit housing providers in England reported having 20,831 social homes in 2021-22, compared with 13,671 in 2020-21.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said the growth was predominantly driven by a 70% increase in general needs stock and a 48% increase in low-cost homeownership, such as shared ownership.

According to the data, 60% of the social units owned by for-profit providers are low-cost homeownership and 38% are general needs low-cost rent, with 79% of that being for affordable eent.

For-profit providers only own 0.7% of all social stock in England – up from 0.5% in 2021.