For-profit to end contract with Places for People and take management in-house

Blackstone-backed Sage, which builds shared ownership and affordable rent homes, has used Places for People to manage its properties since its inception in late 2017.

However, beginning in September, Sage’s homes will transfer to in-house management, with the full switchover to be completed by the end of 2023.

Housing providers are gearing up for significant changes and increased scrutiny around the management process in the next year, with the introduction of tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) and increased involvement from the Regulator of Social Housing.