For-profit to end contract with Places for People and take management in-house

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For-profit Sage Homes is to end its management contract with Places for People (PfP) and take its services in-house, Inside Housing can reveal.
Blackstone-backed Sage, which builds shared ownership and affordable rent homes, has used Places for People to manage its properties since its inception in late 2017.
However, beginning in September, Sage’s homes will transfer to in-house management, with the full switchover to be completed by the end of 2023.
Housing providers are gearing up for significant changes and increased scrutiny around the management process in the next year, with the introduction of tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) and increased involvement from the Regulator of Social Housing.
A Sage Homes spokesperson told Inside Housing: “Later this year, we will be taking more of our housing management services in house.
“As England’s largest provider of newly built affordable homes for the past two years running and as our business continues to grow, taking over responsibility for the management of more of our homes will allow us to get even closer to our c.6,000 rental customers and engage with them directly.
“We have already successfully started to directly manage a proportion of our homes, and will continue to work closely with our valued partners at Places for People to ensure there is minimal disruption and a smooth transition for our remaining customers over the coming months.
“We are extremely grateful to PfP for their hard work and professionalism in serving our customers over the past six years.”
Sage topped last year’s list of England’s biggest affordable home builders. It has a total of nearly 12,000 completed homes, which it aims to increase to 30,000 by 2030.
Last week, the for-profit announced a partnership with house builder Vistry Group to build 800 new shared ownership homes that are not tied to Section 106 agreements.
A Places for People spokesperson said: “We believe in the power of partnerships to help create thriving communities for customers. Since Sage Homes’ inception Places for People has provided housing management services for their customers, a partnership we’ve been proud to support.
“Almost six years on, Sage has grown and as the contract comes to its natural end, we are working closely with Sage to ensure a smooth transition for all customers.”
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