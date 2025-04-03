For-profits held back by ‘two-tier approach’ on grant funding, says Sage investment chief

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For-profit housing providers are being held back by a “two-tier approach” on grant funding, Rizwan Khan, the head of investment at Sage Homes, has said.
Mr Khan, the head of investment and partnerships at England’s largest for-profit, called for a “level playing field” between housing associations and for-profits when it comes to accessing funding from the government.
Mr Khan made his comments during a panel discussion on grant funding at Inside Housing’s Build More Homes Summit in London on 2 April.
He said: “As it stands, the rules just about work… but there is a two-tier approach between not-for-profits and for-profits.
“In areas such as shared ownership recycled grant, there’s some onerous rules there. There’s some increased bureaucracy and admin requirements on for-profits.
“We think that needs to be ironed out to enable this sector, this institutionally funded for-profit sector, to be unlocked.”
Later in the session, he added: “There definitely is more work to be done in terms of ironing out these anomalies in the grant rules.
“They do negatively affect for-profit [registered providers]. Over the last six, seven years, I’ve had to report to investors what the grant rules are, and they need to be comfortable before they deploy quite substantial capital into grant-funded affordable homes.
“And that can be quite a real challenge, when it appears the grant rules started off being written by a Tyrannosaurus rex about 60 million years BC, because they can be very archaic.”
Sage received grant from Homes England through its strategic partnership process, which Mr Khan said had allowed the for-profit to cut a development deal with house builder Vistry for 3,000 homes, half of which are affordable.
The for-profit provider, which is backed by private equity firms Blackstone and Regis, currently owns around 16,000 homes and has 3,500 under construction.
Mr Khan’s fellow panellist, Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England, responded to the concerns.
Mr Islam said Homes England was working “very closely” with the for-profit sector and that the agency was working on how to motivate more investors to enter the Affordable Homes Programme.
“I would stress, though, there’s a distinction to be made between not-for-profit and for-profit in terms of yes, there’s still profit being made,” he said.
“While I’m trying to secure your investor concerns, I need to make sure that money goes to ensure that those homes are being built. So some of those rules may seem arcane, but they are also in the interest to protect public funding.”
Mr Islam added that he expected Labour’s forthcoming Affordable Homes Programme to “remain pretty similar” to the current one in its core principles, including funding the same four tenures: social rent, affordable rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy, but with more flexibility around how Homes England deployed grant.
Earlier in the day, the chief executive of Homes England told attendees that around 60% of the government’s recent top-ups to the Affordable Homes Programme were being spent on social rented homes.
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