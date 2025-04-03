For-profits held back by ‘two-tier approach’ on grant funding, says Sage investment chief

Mr Khan, the head of investment and partnerships at England’s largest for-profit, called for a “level playing field” between housing associations and for-profits when it comes to accessing funding from the government.

Mr Khan made his comments during a panel discussion on grant funding at Inside Housing’s Build More Homes Summit in London on 2 April.

He said: “As it stands, the rules just about work… but there is a two-tier approach between not-for-profits and for-profits.

“In areas such as shared ownership recycled grant, there’s some onerous rules there. There’s some increased bureaucracy and admin requirements on for-profits.