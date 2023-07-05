For rural homelessness to get the attention it needs, we need to make it visible

Stereotypes are dangerous. They encourage us to believe generalisations and ignore individuality, complexity and nuance. We see this as a sector in the stereotype that homelessness is an urban problem.

Those of us working in rural areas know that this isn’t true.

Statistics from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show a 24% increase in rural rough sleeping in the past year.

New analysis by the National Housing Federation to mark Rural Housing Week has found that the number of rural households on local authority waiting lists in England increased by 31% between 2019 and 2022 – far exceeding the increase in predominantly urban areas of 3%.

The extent of the problems faced by people in rural communities to access homes where they have been born, grown up and work is truly shocking.