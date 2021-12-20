For the sake of the people we serve, we must continue to bang on about the idiocy of the tax system

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Trying to fix the housing crisis with the current tax system is like trying to improve health outcomes while offering tax relief on drinking, smoking and eating pies, and slapping a tax on gym membership. But arguing for change is increasingly important, writes Matthew Bailes
The taxation of housing has made a rare foray into the news in the last couple of weeks.
This was largely the result of the government’s proposals to reform the funding of social care.
As things stand, many of the people who need care could lose pretty much everything they own to pay for it, including their homes.
The government’s reforms to the care system are, in theory, designed to address this issue. For most households potentially affected, the key question is how much of the value of their homes they stand to lose under the new arrangements.
It is a difficult subject. The only thing that was surprising about the political row that has now broken out is that it took so long to start.
It was perfectly obvious from the government’s initial headline announcement that the proposed flat-rate cap on costs would mean people with modest homes in cheaper areas could still lose most of the value of their homes.
And it was equally obvious that it was a much better deal for people with the most expensive homes, who would stand to lose only a small fraction of their asset base.
The government’s proposals detailing how contributions towards the cap would be calculated – which prompted a big row and a backbench rebellion – simply aggravated problems with the overall model. The policy could be described as a cap, but it also has some of the hallmarks of a “dementia poll tax”.
From a housing policy perspective, there was confirmation of an important detail around the costs of care delivered to people in their own homes.
Whilst the government still considers it reasonable to raid households’ savings to pay for such costs, it will not raid housing assets (the so-called “housing disregard”). In other words, housing assets will be given preferential tax treatment, just as they are for the purposes of inheritance tax.
As many have pointed out, the proposals are deeply regressive – the richer you are, the lower the percentage of tax you pay.
So is the proposed means to pay for the cap. Most pensioners – including the very wealthy – will not pay a penny extra, because they don’t pay National Insurance.
Many of the working-age households that will end up paying instead have no assets, and some have little or no prospect of acquiring any assets, given the cost of buying a home. Ironically, this will include many care workers, who may not take much comfort from the fact that reductions in their income will protect the wealthier recipients of their support.
Although there has been plenty of criticism of the plans, not much of it has drawn parallels with another deeply regressive form of housing taxation: council tax. I find this odd, because the parallels are pretty clear. For example, a Band H property in Westminster, which might well be worth well in excess of £20m, attracts a council tax bill of £1,665 per year, roughly £100 less than a Band D property in Sunderland that might be worth less than 1% of that value. The homeowners of Sunderland were getting a raw deal long before one factors in the new policy on care.
All this is contributing to a wider picture in which the government is creating some terrible incentives around housing. The absence of capital gains tax on owner-occupied homes, coupled with special tax arrangements on care and inheritance, encourages people to store as much of their wealth as possible in their homes.
The fact that council tax levels bear almost no relationship to the value of that home greatly compounds the problem. And punitive rates of stamp duty, especially in high-value areas, discourage people from moving.
It is little wonder that there are legions of elderly owner-occupiers under-occupying their homes, including in high-demand areas where they are most needed. This would matter less if the supply of homes responded adequately to all this government-sponsored demand – but, of course, it doesn’t. As a result, younger generations are being crowded out, and a large and growing number of families with children are struggling in expensive and inadequate rented accommodation.
Tackling the housing crisis against this backdrop is a bit like the government trying to improve health outcomes but at the same time offering tax relief on drinking, smoking and eating pies, and slapping a tax on gym membership.
I am sure that some of you think this is all very interesting, but there is very little prospect of the government doing anything about this mad tax regime. I agree. The politics are terrible. However, I still think we should bang on about the idiocy of the current system for the following reasons.
First, it is important that politicians understand how damaging the tax system is, even if they aren’t willing to change it. It helps them to understand how hard they need to pull the other available levers, like releasing more land and funding more affordable homes.
Second, the “levelling up” agenda provides a great opportunity to raise awareness of lots of policies that are the antithesis of levelling up, so it is a good time to kick-start the debate.
Third, owing to our enormous debts, a rapidly ageing population and the costs of decarbonising our economy (including the loss of carbon-related taxes), the government is going to have to wrestle with increasingly difficult choices on tax and spend for the foreseeable future.
The increase in National Insurance is simply the start of the process, brought forward slightly by the costs of COVID and Brexit. That means a serious debate on taxing assets is all but inevitable. When that debate eventually happens, the people we serve – often the losers from the current system – deserve a much better system than the one we have now.
Matthew Bailes, chief executive, Paradigm
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