For the sake of the people we serve, we must continue to bang on about the idiocy of the tax system

Although there has been plenty of criticism of the plans, not much of it has drawn parallels with another deeply regressive form of housing taxation: council tax. I find this odd, because the parallels are pretty clear. For example, a Band H property in Westminster, which might well be worth well in excess of £20m, attracts a council tax bill of £1,665 per year, roughly £100 less than a Band D property in Sunderland that might be worth less than 1% of that value. The homeowners of Sunderland were getting a raw deal long before one factors in the new policy on care.

All this is contributing to a wider picture in which the government is creating some terrible incentives around housing. The absence of capital gains tax on owner-occupied homes, coupled with special tax arrangements on care and inheritance, encourages people to store as much of their wealth as possible in their homes.

The fact that council tax levels bear almost no relationship to the value of that home greatly compounds the problem. And punitive rates of stamp duty, especially in high-value areas, discourage people from moving.

It is little wonder that there are legions of elderly owner-occupiers under-occupying their homes, including in high-demand areas where they are most needed. This would matter less if the supply of homes responded adequately to all this government-sponsored demand – but, of course, it doesn’t. As a result, younger generations are being crowded out, and a large and growing number of families with children are struggling in expensive and inadequate rented accommodation.

Tackling the housing crisis against this backdrop is a bit like the government trying to improve health outcomes but at the same time offering tax relief on drinking, smoking and eating pies, and slapping a tax on gym membership.

I am sure that some of you think this is all very interesting, but there is very little prospect of the government doing anything about this mad tax regime. I agree. The politics are terrible. However, I still think we should bang on about the idiocy of the current system for the following reasons.

First, it is important that politicians understand how damaging the tax system is, even if they aren’t willing to change it. It helps them to understand how hard they need to pull the other available levers, like releasing more land and funding more affordable homes.

Second, the “levelling up” agenda provides a great opportunity to raise awareness of lots of policies that are the antithesis of levelling up, so it is a good time to kick-start the debate.

Third, owing to our enormous debts, a rapidly ageing population and the costs of decarbonising our economy (including the loss of carbon-related taxes), the government is going to have to wrestle with increasingly difficult choices on tax and spend for the foreseeable future.

The increase in National Insurance is simply the start of the process, brought forward slightly by the costs of COVID and Brexit. That means a serious debate on taxing assets is all but inevitable. When that debate eventually happens, the people we serve – often the losers from the current system – deserve a much better system than the one we have now.

Matthew Bailes, chief executive, Paradigm