Foreign owners of UK property to be revealed as government register becomes law

The new Register of Overseas Entities is part of measures fast-tracked by the government to tackle what it called “corrupt elites and dirty money”.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the focus on UK property owned by Russian oligarchs has intensified.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our new Register of Overseas Entities, the first of its kind in the world, will have an immediate dissuasive effect on oligarchs attempting to hide their ill-gotten gains, ensuring that the UK is a place for legitimate business only.”

The register was first promised under David Cameron’s administration, but failed to see the light of day. Labour has criticised years of “government inaction” and claimed that draft legislation had been ready since 2018.