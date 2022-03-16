Foreign owners of UK property to be revealed as government register becomes law

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Foreign owners of UK property will be forced to reveal their identities as new measures to target money laundering amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have become law, the government has said.
The new Register of Overseas Entities is part of measures fast-tracked by the government to tackle what it called “corrupt elites and dirty money”.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the focus on UK property owned by Russian oligarchs has intensified.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our new Register of Overseas Entities, the first of its kind in the world, will have an immediate dissuasive effect on oligarchs attempting to hide their ill-gotten gains, ensuring that the UK is a place for legitimate business only.”
The register was first promised under David Cameron’s administration, but failed to see the light of day. Labour has criticised years of “government inaction” and claimed that draft legislation had been ready since 2018.
Under the measures, which are part of the wider Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, entities which refuse to reveal its ‘beneficial owner’ will face restrictions on selling property.
Anyone breaking the rules could face a fine of up to £2,500 a day or up to five years in prison, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
In a statement announcing the measures, the BEIS said: “This will be a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies in investigating suspicious wealth.”
Companies House will start work to implement the register “as quickly as possible”, the statement said.
Any foreign company selling properties between 28 February and the “full implementation” of the register will also be required to submit their details at the point of sale, it added.
The register will apply retrospectively to property bought since January 1999 in England and Wales and since December 2014 in Scotland.
The measures could potentially have implications for the building safety crisis as a number of local authorities have faced difficulties in tracking down the ultimate owners of some affected buildings as they are controlled by shell companies.
The new wider legislation, which received royal assent in the early hours of Tuesday, is also aimed at helping the government to move more quickly to impose sanctions against oligarchs.
Also on Tuesday, foreign secretary Liz Truss imposed sanctions on 370 more individuals, including what the government called key political allies of Vladimir Putin, regime spokespeople and Kremlin-backed “disinformation agencies”.
As part of the new laws, the government also promised that unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) will be more effective against those who hold property in the UK via trusts and “other complex ownership structures”.
The government has also committed to publish an annual report on the use of UWOs.
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