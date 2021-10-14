Formal investigations by Housing Ombudsman up by 65%

The ombudsman service is undergoing a major overhaul following the publication of the Social Housing White Paper, created in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire when questions arose about why residents’ complaints were not heard, or in some cases ignored.

The figures were published as the ombudsman launched a consultation on its three-year corporate plan from 2022 to 2025, in which it sets out how it will tackle an “unprecedented increase” in casework and to “reinforce the importance” of complaint-handling in the social housing sector.

Complaints are likely to significantly increase even further as the white paper recommends a more consumer-focused social housing regulatory system.

Among several changes that have already taken place, the watchdog started publishing reports on all investigations in March in a bid to increase transparency.

In September, it opened applications for a new expert group that will focus on improving the accessibility of its complaints system, particularly for those without internet access, with low literacy, or whose first language is not English.

The new consultation, open until 12 November, sets out its four strategic objectives – extending fairness, encouraging learning, increasing openness and achieving excellence – and how it will achieve them.

The plan involves “significantly” increasing awareness and understanding of the ombudsman’s role, improving access, and taking a “intelligence-led” and proactive approach to improving landlords’ complaint-handling to encourage earlier and more local resolution (see below for expanded list).