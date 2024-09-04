Former chair of Grenfell’s leaseholder association criticises lack of recommendations for social housing providers

The letter added: “Grenfell Tower with its interior staircase and malfunctioning ventilation system, there is certainly a high probability that in the event of another fire, the whole building can become an inferno.

“Furthermore, should a fire occur in the staircase of Grenfell Tower, there will be no escape route for the residents as, and rightly so, the lift will be out of service. This raises serious health and safety issues and could trap the residents of building in a fire with no escape.”

Before the final inquiry report, Mr Ahmed had called for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to make clear recommendations for enhanced rights for tenants and leaseholders in social housing.

“Those actually living in social housing are the real experts,” he wrote. “Grenfell did happen in social housing, but work to improve the experience of social housing residents is lagging behind.”

He called for the inquiry to recommend stronger powers for tenant and resident associations, including “a right to information and documents from their social landlord”. “I want them to not only be heard but to be given weight in resident engagement exercises,” he said.

Mr Ahmed’s views were echoed by law firm Russell Cooke, which represented many bereaved and survivors during the inquiry process.

“While the TMO and RBKC [Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea] are heavily criticised for the way that they treated their tenants and the power imbalance in the relationship is highlighted, the report makes no recommendations because they note that the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 has come into force,” the firm said.

“Although it has started to make a difference, it is a relatively new regime, and one that has already shown that many social housing tenants remain in unsafe housing over seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire and that fire safety is still not consistently maintained in social housing stock.

“That the inquiry should therefore conclude that the Social Housing (Regulation) Act is sufficient is therefore surprising, and means that if monitoring of recommendations is implemented, then the culture of disregard for tenants in social housing will be ignored in that monitoring process. An inquiry which was about the experience of being a social housing tenant, is effectively silent on safeguarding the experience of social tenants going forward so that the tenants voice is lost from the process.”

Mikey Erhardt, housing campaigner at charity Disability Rights UK, added: “We are disappointed that the report failed to make further recommendations that would improve the relationship disabled social renters have with their landlords, such as introducing new duties of care and accessibility, or requiring significantly higher staff training expectations on matters of accessibility and safety.”

However, sector bodies stressed that the regulatory changes would have a direct impact on health and safety.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, added: “Housing associations and sector bodies will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that a tragedy such as the fire at Grenfell Tower never happens again. The social housing sector has supported the legislative and regulatory reforms that rightly followed from the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower, and is committed to ensuring that all social tenants are listened to, respected and treated with dignity.

“We support the Social Housing Regulation Act which has introduced a range of new standards and a more stringent inspection regime. The new tenant satisfaction measures will give a sector-wide overview of potential areas for further improvement, including on fire safety.”