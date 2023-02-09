Former CIH president named new chair at 12,500-home landlord

Steven Benson, who was CIH president between 2008 and 2009, will take up the post at the 12,500-home landlord on 1 April.

He is a permanent replacement for Colin Dennis, who stepped down from Milton Keynes-based Grand Union in December.

Mr Dennis had only been appointed chair in September, but on his exit, Grand Union’s chief executive Aileen Evans said both parties “realised that we weren’t the right fit for each other”.

He has remained as chair of 30,000-home Citizen Housing Group, where he has held the post since late 2015.