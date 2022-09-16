Former Circle Anglia chair Roger Humber dies aged 79

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Roger Humber, former chair of Circle Anglia and long-serving boss of the Home Builders Federation (HBF), has died aged 79.
Watford-born Mr Humber headed up the HBF between 1979 and 1999, having initially joined the organisation in the mid-1970s as a planning officer.
He then went on to join the board of Circle Anglia, a precursor to Clarion, now the UK’s largest housing association.
Mr Humber joined the association in 2000 when it was known as Anglia Housing and was a key board member in helping it merge with Circle 33 Housing Trust five years later.
He spent two years as chair overseeing a number of other mergers and acquisitions up until his departure in 2009.
In his later career, Mr Humber was a housing and planning consultant and chaired various groups, including the Building Research Establishment’s construction certification expert group.
Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the HBF, said: “Roger was an industry stalwart who, at HBF and elsewhere, did a huge amount to shape and position our industry.
“I join the very many people across house building in mourning his passing. He will be long remembered.”
The circumstances around Mr Humber’s death, which happened earlier this week, are not clear at this stage.
He is survived by his wife Vivien and two children.
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