Former Circle Anglia chair Roger Humber dies aged 79

Watford-born Mr Humber headed up the HBF between 1979 and 1999, having initially joined the organisation in the mid-1970s as a planning officer.

He then went on to join the board of Circle Anglia, a precursor to Clarion, now the UK’s largest housing association.

Mr Humber joined the association in 2000 when it was known as Anglia Housing and was a key board member in helping it merge with Circle 33 Housing Trust five years later.