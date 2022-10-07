Former civil service head to chair South West regeneration company

FuturePlaces, which was set up in 2021 and is wholly owned by BCP Council, is responsible for regenerating a portfolio of sites the authority owns.

It is tasked with bringing in outside development and investment expertise to work with local residents, businesses and other stakeholders on plans for key locations.

Lord Kerslake’s appointment will see BCP’s deputy leader Philip Broadhead, who has acted as chair, and leader Drew Mellor, step down from the board after supporting the company’s initial phase.

The company said it would also be appointing two other members to round out its independent board.

Lord Kerslake, who grew up in the South West, was chief executive of Hounslow and Sheffield councils during the 1990s and 2000s, before taking the top job at the Homes and Communities Agency in 2008.

In September 2010 he was appointed permanent secretary of the then-Department for Communities and Local Government (now DLUHC).