Former Civitas boss joins property management firm

Caridon Group has appointed Paul Bridge as group business development director.

He is chair and founder of The Clive Smith Foundation, which aims to offer understanding and support to people experiencing mental health problems, particularly in the housing sector.

Mr Bridge has been at the foundation since he stepped down from Civitas in October 2023.

Under his leadership, Civitas grew to manage over £3.5bn in assets through a number of funds and became a key player in sustainable and socially responsible investment in housing, healthcare, education and social infrastructure.