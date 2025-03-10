Former Civitas boss joins property management firm

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The former chief executive of one of the sector’s biggest supported housing real estate investment trusts has joined a London-based property management firm.
Caridon Group has appointed Paul Bridge as group business development director.
He is chair and founder of The Clive Smith Foundation, which aims to offer understanding and support to people experiencing mental health problems, particularly in the housing sector.
Mr Bridge has been at the foundation since he stepped down from Civitas in October 2023.
Under his leadership, Civitas grew to manage over £3.5bn in assets through a number of funds and became a key player in sustainable and socially responsible investment in housing, healthcare, education and social infrastructure.
While at Civitas, Mr Bridge was also a non-executive director at Metropolitan Thames Valley from 2018 to 2021 and chaired housing thinktank The Bermondsey Group from 2008 to 2018.
Throughout his career, he has been credited with leading a number of large-scale regeneration projects across the UK, driving social, economic and physical transformation.
Prior to Civitas, Mr Bridge served as chief executive of Homes for Haringey, overseeing 23,000 homes and leading a £250m investment program.
He said: “I am excited to join Caridon Group and look forward to contributing to its continued success. Caridon’s dedication to addressing housing needs aligns with my passion for making a positive impact in the sector.
“Together, we will explore new opportunities to deliver sustainable and affordable housing solutions and socially impactful investment opportunities across a range of sectors.”
In his new role at Caridon, Mr Bridge will focus on expanding the company’s portfolio, forging strategic partnerships and driving innovative housing initiatives that enhance service delivery and support communities in need.
Mario Carrozzo, chief executive of Caridon, said: “We are truly honoured to welcome Paul to the Caridon family. His extensive experience and visionary leadership in the social housing sector and significant social impact investing align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative housing solutions and drive meaningful change.
“Paul’s track record speaks for itself, and we are confident that his expertise will drive Caridon’s growth, expand our impact, and strengthen our commitment to supporting communities across the UK.
“Working alongside myself, Paul will play a key role in delivering our business plan of reaching 10,000 homes for those most in need, ensuring we continue to make a lasting difference where it matters most.”
Civitas, launched in 2016, is one of several funds set up in recent years that acquires properties and then leases them to small housing associations for use as specialist supported housing or exempt accommodation. These leases are often index-linked and can last for periods of up to 20 years.
The real estate investment trust currently has a portfolio of around 700 properties and is supported by 130 specialist care providers and 18 approved providers across 178 local authority areas.
In May 2023, Civitas agreed a £485m takeover deal with Hong Kong-based property giant Wellness Unity.
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