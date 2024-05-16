Former Co-operative Bank boss joins L&Q as new group chair

The incoming chair is currently a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee at the Financial Conduct Authority, the chair of Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and a non-executive director and chair of the Customer Services Committee at Vivid Housing.

Mr Coleman, who has over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, will take over from the current chair Aubrey Adams, who will retire in the autumn after nine years in the role.

L&Q has also appointed Anne Turner as an independent member of its Audit and Risk Committee.

Ms Turner is a qualified accountant and the former chief operating officer of Orbit Group. Since retiring from this role she has held several non-executive director positions, including group board roles with three large housing associations.

Welcoming the appointments, outgoing chair Aubrey Adams said: “L&Q is operating in a period of significant political, economic and regulatory change, and there is more scrutiny of the sector than ever before.

“In order to deliver our corporate objectives and ensure that every resident has a safe and decent home, as well as access to services they can rely on, it’s essential that L&Q has robust governance.

“Liam and Anne have a wealth of varied expertise and decades of experience, and I am delighted to welcome them to L&Q. My own time at L&Q has been incredibly fulfilling, and I wish Liam every success as I hand over the chair to him in the autumn.

“I also know that Anne will provide rigorous governance for the Audit and Risk Committee, and her background in senior housing association positions will be invaluable over the months and years ahead.”