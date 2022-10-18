Former Family Mosaic finance boss joins large landlord as interim CFO

Sovereign has appointed the former group finance director at Family Mosaic as its interim chief financial officer #UKhousing

He joins Sovereign from Transport for London (TfL), where he was the finance director responsible for commercial development.

He will take up the interim position on 19 November, but he has joined the landlord this week to help with the transition from outgoing CFO Tracey Barnes.

The housing association has appointed Ken Youngman as its interim CFO.

At TfL he set up a new growth and investment strategy for a portfolio of income-generating assets, including developing 20,000 new homes on TfL land.

Before that, he was group finance director at Family Mosaic, a housing association responsible for 25,000 homes, for 16 years.

Peabody merged with Family Mosaic in July 2017.

During his time at Family Mosaic, Mr Youngman was chair of the G15 finance directors group and a member of the National Housing Federation’s Finance Policy Advisory Group.

He is also a voluntary board member of YMCA St Paul’s Group.

In 2016 he was awarded Financial Director of the Year by the Housing Association National Accounting Awards and won the Finance Team of the Year Award in 2017.