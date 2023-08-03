Former Gentoo boss takes on top job at Midlands landlord

Nigel Wilson announced on Twitter that he will be taking on the top job at the 4,000-home landlord at the start of next month.

He will replace current chief executive John Morris, who revealed in March he would step down from the role that he has held for nearly 20 years at the end of this month.

Trident said Mr Morris helped steer the landlord through the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and was described as “a calm, charismatic leader who has embodied the vision that housing and care and support should improve the lives of the residents living in them”.