Former GSK headquarters to be transformed into 2,300 homes

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A planning application for a retrofit-led regeneration of the former GSK headquarters has been submitted, outlining a new neighbourhood with mixed-tenure homes.
Hadley Property Group submitted the application for the 13-acre site along the M4 corridor to the London Borough of Hounslow.
Approval by the council’s planning committee is due towards the end of 2025 on the former GSK headquarters.
The 2,300 new homes will be a mixture of build-to-rent, co-living and student housing, 35% of which will be affordable housing.
The London-based group, which specialises in regeneration, said it will implement a retrofit “reuse first” strategy during this development. Two buildings from the original campus, including the high-rise tower, will be retained and adapted.
Additionally, a significant portion of the structures will be preserved. This approach will save more than 50% of the site’s embodied carbon footprint, according to the group.
Alongside housing, there will be commercial and green spaces, connecting Boston Manor Park, the River Brent and Brentford High Street.
Andy Portlock, chief executive of Hadley, said: “Delivering the homes, infrastructure and social value London needs requires genuine collaboration between the public and private sectors – across local, regional and national levels.
“This project embodies that spirit. By working closely with the London Borough of Hounslow, the GLA, and through ongoing engagement with residents and businesses, we’ve brought forward a bold, sustainable neighbourhood.”
Other companies involved in the project include designers Haworth Tompkins, Studio Egret West, Metropolitan Workshop and dRMM as plot architects, and planning consultants Turley.
In other development news this week, plans were revealed for a student accommodation tower and co-living block in Bristol that could deliver 650 homes.
Liverpool City Council selected two firms to lead a joint venture as part of its plans to kick-start a delayed development site.
And Homes England has partnered with Network Rail and local authorities to provide a £120m funding package for the last major brownfield site in Newcastle.
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