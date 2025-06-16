Former Homes England boss among sector leaders awarded in 2025 King’s Birthday Honours

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Peter Denton, former chief executive of Homes England, is one of several sector leaders to receive an award as part of the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.
Mr Denton will receive the OBE for services to housing and major urban regeneration.
He is joined by Debra Monica Waite, head of regulatory improvement and operations and chief of staff at the Building Safety Regulator. She is awarded for services to health and housing.
Also awarded an OBE is Mark Gifford, chief executive at First Choice Homes Oldham, for his contribution to public service.
Mr Gifford took over the helm at the housing association in December following four years in charge of the National Citizen Service Trust.
He has also been a local school governor for many years, and is a director at an academy trust and a non-executive director at a local NHS hospital trust.
Mr Gifford said: “In a wider context, I’m pleased the power of collaboration, community and public service are highlighted when these honours are announced because it is not just about the recipient.
“No one can achieve all this alone. This honour belongs as much to those who have inspired and supported me, to those I work with and most importantly to all those we serve.”
Angela Lockwood, chief executive of North Star Housing, receives an OBE for services to disadvantaged people in the North East.
She is joined by Alastair Wilson, co-founder and director at Tonic Housing, for services to business and charity.
Three members of the National Leasehold Campaign (NLC) will also receive OBEs for services to housing and leaseholders: Joanne Derbyshire, Catherine Williams and Katie Kendrick.
The NLC said: “This honour is not just ours; it belongs to everyone who has contributed to this critical movement for change. First and foremost, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the committee members and those who nominated us for this prestigious award.
“We would also like to extend huge gratitude to our family and friends, who have given us unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey. Our commitment to this campaign has meant many hours away from our families and we recognise the sacrifices they have made, too.
“We are three Northern mums that have taken on the ugly face of corporate greed and ensured that others will not have to go through the nightmare that we have. We promise to use this recognition as a platform to ensure that the voices of leaseholders remain heard.”
The NLC members are joined by Lynda Redshaw, executive assistant at the Northern Housing Consortium, for services to social housing in the North of England; Robert Dunne, volunteer treasurer at Veterans Housing Scotland, for services to veterans; and Kathryn Mackenzie, chair at Triangle Housing Association, for services to social housing in Northern Ireland.
Francesca Roberts, chief executive of Crash Charity, receives an OBE for services to homelessness charities and hospices. And Geoffrey George, senior rough sleeper navigator at the London Borough of Merton, is awarded an OBE for services to relieving homelessness.
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