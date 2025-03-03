Former Homes England boss joins board of major landlord

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Former Homes England chief executive Peter Denton has been appointed to the group board of giant housing association Places for People (PfP).
Mr Denton, who stepped down from the government’s housing agency in January, has taken on the non-executive role at the landlord, which manages around 245,000 homes.
This is his first publicly announced role since leaving Homes England, which he led for three-and-a-half years.
Mr Denton and chair Peter Freeman announced their departure from Homes England in November 2024.
Prior to Homes England, Mr Denton spent nearly five years at G15 landlord Hyde, including two years as chief executive.
He came to the housing sector after a career as an investment banker, which included stints at BNP Paribas, Barclays and Deutsche Bank.
Greg Reed, chief executive of Places for People, who is also a former banker, said: “Peter has done it all, as investment leader, as social landlord, in public service and now PfP. Our customers, our communities and our partners will feel the benefit of the breadth and depth of Peter’s experience. It’s a good day for us and a real step forward.”
Mr Denton has joined eight other non-executives directors on PfP’s board, which is chaired by former television executive Richard Gregory.
Mr Gregory said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter to the board of PfP, where I am sure he will make a very significant contribution as we do our utmost to meet the UK housing challenge.”
Mr Denton added: “I joined the housing sector because I care deeply about addressing the terrible housing challenge our country faces and, specifically, because I wanted to help get children out of temporary accommodation – the number of which is now a staggering 160,000.
“PfP is a social enterprise entirely focused on creating and supporting thriving communities directly tackling the scourge of homelessness. I look forward to playing my part to help them deliver on this.”
In November, PfP announced that development chief executive Jon Cook had left to join a house builder Allison Homes. Group development director Andrew Usher was promoted to take over the role at PfP.
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