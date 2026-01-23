Former Homes England boss to lead new combined authority

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A former Homes England chief has been put forward as interim chief executive of the new Cheshire and Warrington Combined Authority (CWCA).
The combined authority’s shadow board will be asked to approve in principle the appointment of Nick Walkley on 30 January.
Formal approval will follow once the combined authority – which will control a £650m mayoral investment fund – is established in March this year.
Mr Walkley led Homes England from 2017 to 2021 and oversaw its formation after the dissolution of the former Homes and Communities Agency, as well as the creation of the strategic partnership programme.
The combined authority’s shadow board said he is “experienced in driving economic growth, building housing at scale and forging powerful public-private partnerships”.
Mr Walkley has also served as chief executive of Haringey Council between 2013 and 2017, and of Barnet Council between 2009 and 2013.
Most recently, he was principal and UK president at real estate advisory firm Avison Young.
“[Mr Walkley’s] track record in local government, combined with his deep expertise in urban regeneration and placemaking, made him the outstanding candidate to work with elected leaders on Cheshire and Warrington’s devolution agenda,” CWCA’s shadow board said.
CWCA will hold its first mayoral election in May 2027, and has an ambition to transform the Cheshire and Warrington area into the UK’s healthiest, most sustainable, most inclusive and fastest-growing economy by 2045.
The area has a population of nearly one million and CWCA will control a multimillion-pound budget (including the £650m mayoral fund) over the next 30 years.
Louise Gittins, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and chair of the CWCA shadow board, said Mr Walkley’s appointment “would be a defining moment” for the region.
She added: “His track record in large-scale transformation, combined with his passion for placemaking and understanding of how devolution can drive inclusive growth, makes him the outstanding choice to lead our new combined authority.
“We are ambitious for our region, and Nick shares that ambition. He understands that devolution isn’t just about structures and powers – it’s about improving people’s lives through better transport, more affordable homes, stronger skills training and creating the conditions for businesses to thrive.”
Mr Walkley said he is “honoured” to be recommended as interim chief executive of the CWCA, and that the region has “extraordinary strengths”.
He added: “Devolution represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape our own destiny, to make decisions locally that reflect our priorities and ambitions and to unlock investment that will transform transport connections, accelerate housing delivery, develop the skills our economy needs and support businesses to innovate and grow.
“I’ve spent my career working in partnerships between government, local authorities, communities and the private sector to deliver places where people genuinely want to live, work and invest.
“Cheshire and Warrington has the vision, the leadership and the economic firepower to become a blueprint for successful devolution. Subject to the board’s approval, I cannot wait to get started and to work with partners across the region to build something truly exceptional.”
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