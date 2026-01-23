Former Homes England boss to lead new combined authority for Cheshire and Warrington #UKhousing

Mr Walkley led Homes England from 2017 to 2021 and oversaw its formation after the dissolution of the former Homes and Communities Agency, as well as the creation of the strategic partnership programme.

Formal approval will follow once the combined authority – which will control a £650m mayoral investment fund – is established in March this year.

The combined authority’s shadow board will be asked to approve in principle the appointment of Nick Walkley on 30 January.

The combined authority’s shadow board said he is “experienced in driving economic growth, building housing at scale and forging powerful public-private partnerships”.

Mr Walkley has also served as chief executive of Haringey Council between 2013 and 2017, and of Barnet Council between 2009 and 2013.

Most recently, he was principal and UK president at real estate advisory firm Avison Young.

“[Mr Walkley’s] track record in local government, combined with his deep expertise in urban regeneration and placemaking, made him the outstanding candidate to work with elected leaders on Cheshire and Warrington’s devolution agenda,” CWCA’s shadow board said.

CWCA will hold its first mayoral election in May 2027, and has an ambition to transform the Cheshire and Warrington area into the UK’s healthiest, most sustainable, most inclusive and fastest-growing economy by 2045.

The area has a population of nearly one million and CWCA will control a multimillion-pound budget (including the £650m mayoral fund) over the next 30 years.