Former Homes England chair appointed Reform housing spokesperson

He will lead an urgent review presenting reforms to planning, housing delivery and national infrastructure, the party said yesterday.

The probe will centre on cutting planning and construction costs and speeding up decisions.

It comes a month after the former Conservative leader of Windsor and Maidenhead Council revealed in a Telegraph op-ed that he had joined Reform “to fix Britain’s housing crisis”.

He also had a stint as chair of for-profit provider Square Roots, with his term ending in autumn 2024.

Mr Dudley previously spent three decades in international banking, including a spell as a managing director at Citi.